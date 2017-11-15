Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man has admitted possession of an offensive weapon on St Peter's Bridge after it had closed to the public.

John Kedzierski is among the latest criminals to be dealt with at South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Knife possession

A man has admitted knife possession. John Kedzierski, 62, of James Court, Burton, indicated a plea of guilty to possession of a Stanley knife on St Peter’s Bridge on September 1. He also admitted failing to attend court on October 4.

He has been fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Driving offences

A man has admitted a string of driving offences. Callum McTaggart, 26, of Winster Green, Newhall, admitted using a Vauxhall Astra in Park Road, Newhall, without insurance, with an MoT certificate, and with a controlled drug in his system, namely TCH, all on May 21.

He has been made the subject of a four-month community with a 16 week curfew. He will also pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Shoplifter and breach

A man has admitted shoplifting. James Jollands, 31, of Princess Close, Woodville, admitted stealing £80 worth of items from B&M Stores, High Street, Swadlincote, on August 28. He also admitted failing to attend court on September 26 and breaching a conditional discharge.

He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order with a 12 week curfew. He was also ordered to pay £10.49 compensation, £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Assault on a woman

A man has admitted assault. Christopher Jacques, 28, of Tutbury Road, Burton, admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on August 25.

He has been made the subject of an 18-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work. He has been ordered to keep away from the victim with a five-year restraining order. He has been ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 court costs.

Threatening phone call

A man has admitted making a threatening phone call. Gavin Lockley, 47, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to making a phone call which conveyed a threat in Overseal on October 2. He also admitted breaching a restraining order on October 3.

He has been fined a total of £266 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.