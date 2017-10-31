Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been fined after he was caught stealing baby monitors and hair grooming sets from a Burton shop. He becomes the latest to be dealt with at Cannock Magistrates' Court:

Baby monitors

A man has admitted shoplifting. Robert Doughty, 27, of Casey Lane, Burton, admitted stealing baby monitors and hair grooming sets worth £106.93 from Aldi, Burton, on August 17. He also admitted damaging a police cell belonging to Staffordshire Police on August 17. He also admitted stealing five workout coats worth £90 in Burton on June 9. He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order. He was fined £95 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £135 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Jeans thief

A man has admitted stealing jeans. Ian Goring, 40, of Lonsdale Road, Branston, admitted breaching a requirement after release from prison to report for post sentence supervision on June 1 and 15. He also admitted stealing two pairs of jeans worth £190 from the Ministry of Design, Burton, on September 4. He also admitted stealing meat from Sainsbury’s, Burton, on August 16. He has been jailed for a total of eight weeks, and ordered to pay £190 compensation and £115 victim surcharge.

Driving offences

A man has admitted driving offences. Vygantas Kazlauskas, 36, of Hunter Street, Burton, admitted driving a Ford Transit otherwise than in accordance with a licence in Union Street, Burton, on March 4. He has been fined £146 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Court order breach

A man has admitted breaching a court order. Thor Wright, 29, of Shakespeare Road, Horninglow, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for Building Better Relationships sessions on August 15 and 29.

He has been fined £50 and ordered to pay £60 court costs.

