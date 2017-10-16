A 49-year-old man has escaped an immediate jail sentence after he was caught committing fraud. Sandor Horvath, a Hungarian national, who lives in Byrkley Street, in Burton, had been due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court in August for offences of deception and fraud.

However, he had failed to attend the hearing and the court then issue a warrant for his arrest.

He had previously been found guilty of three counts of committing fraud by making a false representation when he obtained a cheque refund for items previously purchased using a fraudulent cheque, intending to make a cash refund for himself.

The offences happened in Stoke and Burton between October 7 and October 13, the court was told.

He has now appeared in the crown court where he was given a four-month jail sentence which was suspended for 12 months. He will also have to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £425 court costs and was ordered to forfeit £425 in cash which had been seized by police. He was also ordered to paid compensation to the victims involved in the crimes.

