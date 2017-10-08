A 27-year-old Burton man is to face a court trial accused of threatening to kill two police officers.

Daniel Peter Gordon Plant pleaded not guilty to threatening police constables Jamie Stewart and William Quarmby when he appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, September 21.

He also denied making a threat to kill Reece Bradford, assaulting Emily Hotham by beating and destroying the window of her car.

All the alleged offences are said to have taken place on June 23 this year. The case was adjourned until January 9 next year and Plant, of Becket Close, Burton, was allowed conditional bail.

