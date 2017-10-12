A fraudster has been convicted of using a company account to obtain an electrical meter worth £219. His case was among the latest to be dealt with at Cannock Magistrates' Court:

Committing fraud

Leon Wilson, 32, of Branston Road, Burton, admitted damaging a window at a home in Evershed Way, Burton, on August 10. He also admitted committing fraud by making a false representation that he stated he was a company employee to obtain goods on a company account intending to make a gain of a Klein amp meter worth £219, in Burton, on June 8. He also admitted stealing jewellery from a woman in Burton between June 5 and 19.

He has been made the subject of a six-month restraining order. He was made the subject of a three-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months due to the breach of trust against a family and his previous convictions. He was ordered to pay a total of £519 compensation, £135 court costs and a £15 victim surcharge.

Driving ban

A man has been caught driving while uninsured. It proved that Daniel Kiss, 23, of King Street, Burton, used a Volkswagen Polo in Uxbridge Street, Burton, on March 30, without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 18 months.

Threatening messages

A man has admitted sending threatening messages. Carl Harris, 25, of Mossdale Close, Coventry, admitted harassing a woman by sending several electronic messages which were offensive and threatening in Burton between July 9 and 11. He has been made the subject of a two-year conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £135 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Without insurance

A man was caught driving without insurance. It was proved via the single justice procedure that Terry Shand, 25, of Cherry Tree Road, Stapenhill, used a Vauxhall Corsavan in Stapenhill Road, Burton, on March 3 without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He has been fined £525 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £52 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

