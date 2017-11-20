Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has shared his spooky encounters after going on a ghost tour in Burton - including a Ouija Board conversation with a man hung for unspeakable crimes.

Benjamin Carter, of Horninglow Road, went on the spine-tingling tour at Sinai House, in Shobnall Road, last year and claims to have had his own experience with the dead during his visit.

The 19-year-old has shared his experience of his visit to the historic Burton landmark, where many say they have had ghostly encounters.

"Last year I went with my partner to Sinai House for a ghost experience. We took a walk around the building and I told the psychic that I saw someone walking through the top floor of the rundown building and he told me there was no flooring up there.

"That creeped me out a bit. We then walked over by this tree and I told him I felt weird. He asked me to explain how I felt and I said I had bad pains in my shoulders, elbows, hips, knees and neck. He then told me that a boy was dismembered at those parts of the body and was buried by the tree. Because I was on top of where he was buried he was channelling what happened to him through me.

"Later that night we split into two groups. My group went into the basement first. We tried calling out to our loved ones when I felt something breathe on me. I thought it was a draught but the draught was on my ankles and I freaked out because I felt it again.

"I went outside for a cigarette to calm down and rejoined the group after. This time, the people around me heard someone take a deep breath and an ice-cold gust of wind hit me in the face. They turned on the flashlights and the people around me looked like they just stared death in the face.

"This creeped me out as everyone was staring at me. After that, we went up into the kitchen to do a Ouija Board. The guy we were talking to on the board was apparently hung because he raped children from the ages of two to 13.

"He only wanted to talk to the women but I asked if I could go on the board. He wouldn't speak so I deliberately tried to annoy him and wind him up so he would speak. He spelled out my name and my partner's name.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"The psychic then asked him to take the glass to the person he kept blowing in the face and the glass flew across the board towards me. That made people believe me then. I had a burning sensation on my hand so I had to stop using the board because it creeped me out.

"When I carried on watching other people on the board, I kept having someone pull my hair and flick my ears. Safe to say I'll definitely be going back again but this time with a camera to set up."