A Burton man is to stand trial charged with robbery as well as breaching a restraining order.

Razwan Hussain, 40, of Derby Street, Burton, denies allegedly robbing a man of £150 in Burton on July 18.

He also denies allegedly making threats towards a woman via a third person which he was banned from doing by a restraining order on July 18.

He is due to attend Stafford Crown Court on January 30 next year, to stand trial.

He previously appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court after he was charged.

Hussain's conditional bail terms include not contacting three named people, and not entering three named roads in Burton.