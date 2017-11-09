The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Market Hall is on the lookout for seasonal retailers over the festive period. East Staffordshire Borough Council is officially launching the Yuletide celebrations with the annual Christmas lights switch-on and fireworks in Burton.

The market hall is looking for retailers who would like a pitch at this year's festive market being held in the market hall between 2pm and 8pm on Sunday, November 19 following the reopening of St Peter's Bridge.

In addition, stalls are also now on sale for Burton Market's Christmas Craft Market, on Saturday, December 2.

Anyone interested in trading at either market can contact Burton Market Hall on 01283 508850 or email markets@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk

More information on all the shows, markets and activities available in Burton this festive season, is available here