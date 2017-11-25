Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Burton men who were found with a Taser-like device disguised as a torch have been jailed for firearms offences and the supply of drugs.



Asim Hamid, of Goodman Street, Burton, and Junaid Ali, of Wyggeston Street, Burton, were sentenced following a week-long trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.



Hamid, 36, and Ali, 22, were found guilty of possession of a prohibited weapon, namely a disguised firearm, and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Hamid was jailed for five years for the firearms offence and also received a 15-month consecutive sentence for grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply.

The 15-month sentence relates to an incident on September 3, 2016, in Goodman Street, Burton.



Ali was given five years for the firearms offence and a concurrent 18-month sentence for possession with intent to supply cannabis.







The court heard that the men’s Seat Leon car had been stopped by police in Goodman Street at teatime on September 27, last year.





Officers could smell cannabis and carried out a search of Ali which led to the discovery of 11 snap bags of green vegetation.





Hamid, who was driving was found to be under the influence of drugs and in custody a further packet of green vegetation was found next to him.

Later, a full search was carried out of the pair’s Seat, and a compartment was found under the front passenger seat which contained a Taser-like device disguised as a torch.





The torch-shaped device has been classified as a section 5 firearm - a prohibited weapon. Officers also found 24 grip seal bags and four cling-film wraps of cannabis under the seat with a street value of around £400, the court was told.



Mobile phones were confiscated with a number of text messages relating to offers to sell cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Detective chief inspector Paul Bentley, of Staffordshire Police, said after the case: "These men took steps to conceal a dangerous and prohibited weapon.



"We hope this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate such weapons, or dealing drugs, on Staffordshire streets and will work hard to bring offenders to justice."