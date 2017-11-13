Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother smashed a glass into the face of a stranger in a Burton bar, knocking out three teeth, because she thought the victim was "staring at her," a court heard.

Amy West, 27, of Aviation Lane, Burton, has been spared jail after attacking a woman in the pub in the early hours of the morning on November 26 last year.

The force of the impact knocked three teeth out of her victim's mouth and damaged a fourth. The young woman now has to wear dentures and has "lost her confidence," Derby Crown Court was told.

Richard Veni, prosecuting, said: "The defendant thought she was being stared at by a woman across the bar. She approached the woman aggressively and the victim said 'What's wrong with you?'

"She then hit her in the face with the glass. CCTV evidence shows her walk up to the victim holding the glass. When she returns there is no longer a glass in her hand."

West denied one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. However, she was found guilty at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced at Derby Crown Court.

She told police the victim had spat at her and in return she threw the contents of her glass over her, Mr Veni said.

The victim was left with a "long cut" to her bottom lip and was taken to hospital to have stitches.

In a statement read to the court, she said the assault had a "major impact" on her and she is "not the same person" following the attack.

In mitigation, Joseph Harvey said West, who works for a finance company, said there was a "degree of provocation" which resulted in a "moment of appalling violence."

He added: "A custodial sentence would have a massive impact on her two young children and family. Nobody would be in a position to pay the rent on their home and they could lose it.

"Ms West works hard as a business administrator apprentice. This was an isolated incident."

Sentencing, Recorder Dean Kershaw handed West an 18-month prison term, suspended for two years. She was also told to pay £800 compensation to the victim to cover the cost of her dentures and was given a four-month curfew between the hours of 8pm and 7am.

He said: "The victim was going about her business and you took offence to her looking at you. Instead of walking away, you used a glass as a weapon.

"Glassing people can have catastrophic consequences and it was an over-the-top reaction. You’re in complete denial of what you’ve done and show no remorse.

"However, I don’t see why I should punish your children by sending you to jail and I do believe a custodial sentence will have a big impact on your family."

