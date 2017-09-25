Burton's MP has said a train company should not be given the next franchise to run rail services in the area unless it improves the town station.

The next rail franchise to run train services in the region is due to start in the summer of 2019 and the Department for Transport has begun a consultation to find out what passengers want to see from their train services in the East Midlands as part of the process.

Burton's railway station is currently operated by East Midlands Trains, which runs train services in the region. And the consultation will give passengers their chance to have their say on the condition of the Station Street venue, including the facilities offered there.

The station has come under fire in the past for being run-down. Now Burton's Tory MP Andrew Griffiths said: "East Midlands Trains has not done enough to make sure that Burton railway station is fit for purpose and a welcoming gateway to our town.

"Burton deserves a better station. They must not be given the franchise again unless it is stipulated that they improve Burton's station."

East Midlands Trains says it is already discussing improvements to the station with Staffordshire County Council.

The consultation also includes a proposal to add the Birmingham to Nottingham service, which includes the CrossCountry service that runs through Burton as East Midlands Trains does not operate the service directly running through the town, even though it is responsible for the station.

Mr Griffiths said: "I use the train station every week on my way to and from Parliament so I know, along with all the other users of the station, that it is really not the facility that it ought to be.

"Huge improvements must be made in order to bring it up to the standard of a town of Burton's size. It must be made a condition of the franchise that the winner is required to invest in the station and demonstrate its commitment to proper customer service for Burton’s train users.

"I have asked the Rail Minister Paul Maynard MP to meet with me, Councillor Richard Grosvenor and Councillor Philip Atkins, the leaders of East Staffordshire Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council, to discuss these essential improvements to the station. In the meantime, I would encourage everyone who uses the train from Burton to have their say in the public consultation."

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "We have invested millions of pounds to improve our stations since the start of the East Midlands Trains franchise.

"However, we know that improvements need to be made at Burton station and we are already in discussions with Staffordshire County Council and Network Rail over the future plans for this station."

The public consultation into the East Midland rail franchise is open until October 11. Full details and the online survey can be found on the Department for Transport’s website at here

