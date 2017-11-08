Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An MP whose Government controversially shut an historic court in Burton has said the building needs to be sold "urgently" after it was revealed taxpayers have spent £100,000 on its maintenance since the closure.

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths, who lobbied against the closure of Burton Magistrates' Court last year, said there are still substantial running costs even for an empty building to make sure it is made safe and secure.

But, he admitted that it will be difficult to find an owner to take on the Grade II listed building and its modern extension due to its historical significance and, therefore, the restrictions placed on it.

The Government's Homes and Communities Agency, which has taken ownership of the building from the Ministry of Justice, said the maintenance money was necessary to secure the sale of the site.

Mr Griffiths has spoken after the Burton Mail unearthed via a Freedom of Information request that taxpayers have footed the bill to the tune of £100,000 for the building since it was left empty after the court closed, despite the fact it originally shut to cut costs.

The Ministry of Justice closed the building in September, last year, to save £200,000 a year running costs. But a total of £104,806.40 has still been spent despite its closure.

Tory Mr Griffiths said: "It is important that the building is properly maintained and kept secure and safe while it is empty. But it is clear that it shows the need to urgently get the property sold and bring it into use.

"This is an important historic building for Burton and we urgently want to see it put to good use rather than sat empty.

"It is a listed building and there are substantial running costs with even a mothballed building like the court and it only emphasises the need to find an owner to come forward.

"It is only going to be difficult to find an owner to take it over with the restrictions that come with a listed building."

When asked what the Government is doing to sell on the building, the MP said: "Everyone is pushing that the Ministry of Justice and the Government get this building off their hands. No-one wants to see a court stand empty and no-one wants this cost to the taxpayer."

The Homes and Communities Agency said the outlay was necessary to secure the property for sale.

The HCA has said to ensure taxpayers get the best price for the building, surveys had to be undertaken to identify any issues relating to the court as well as improved security to prevent illegal access.

