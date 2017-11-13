Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton mum has become an internet sensation after she spent an hour trying to locate an unpleasant smell in her daughter's bedroom – only to discover the two-year-old had left a poo on the windowsill!

Jessica Brooks, 38, posted her tale on The Unmumsy Mum website - complete with a picture of the foul discovery.

The Unmumsy Mum, run from Devon by well-known blogger Sarah Turner, helped the mum's story go viral, and since the incident on Monday, the post has been shared more than 5,000 times, and has received a host of bizarre messages from stunned viewers.

(Image: Jessica Brooks / SWNS.com)

One user even tried to invite the NHS staff nurse out on a date after viewing the image, and she even had to tell another person that she hadn't in fact been feeding the tot dog food.



Jessica, who lives with her builder husband Simon, 43, in Burton, has since been ridiculed by her "humiliated" 12-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

Speaking to the Plymouth Herald , she said of her two-year-old: "We've been trying to potty train her for months now, but as anyone with a little one will know, it's a time consuming process, and you have to be patient.

"On Monday afternoon, she wanted a bit of a nap, so I lay her down in her cot, and walked out the room for a few minutes once she had settled down a bit. When I came back in, there was this horrible smell.

"I'm not exaggerating, it was an hour I spent searching for (the smell) it. It was horrible. I was looking in drawers, underneath the bed, everywhere.

"Eventually I pulled back the curtain, and just couldn't believe my eyes. Sometimes she climbs up and leaves her toys up there, so perhaps she thought that it was the best place to do it.

Mrs Brooks said some people have been accusing her of being a bad mum which she calls "ridiculous".

Scientists find 'poo bacteria' in ice at KFC, McDonald’s and Burger King

Someone in America had even asked her if she had been feeding her daughter dog food, with another asking if she herself had been the one to leave the poo there.

She said: "There are the everyday struggles of mums that people don't get to see, and it's got that people are more aware – even if the image is a bit grim."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk