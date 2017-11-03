Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton woman who adopted two young sisters six years ago says being a mum is "the best thing in the world" - and is encouraging prospective parents to follow suit.

After the mum, who wishes to remain anonymous, found that she and her husband would not be able to have children naturally, they turned to adoption. They were determined to have a family of their own and were thrilled when they met two young girls who are now the couple's daughters.

The couple first contacted the adoption service at Staffordshire County Council 10 years ago, but it wasn't until 2011 when they pair thought they were ready to start their family.

She said: "The process itself was actually really fast.It was only six months between us going on the first training course and bringing the girls home."

The couple went on a training course, organised by Staffordshire County Council, when they met social workers and other parents that had recently adopted to learn all about the process and what issues may arise in the future

The mum says they were taught about attachment issues children might have and the effects that neglect can have on the developing brain of a baby.

She said: "It was a very strange course to be on. It was very intense and emotional, but it was brilliant as well. They covered everything we needed to know, and they have to say it how it is. "But then again, nothing can prepare you for being a mum. It's very hard, but very rewarding."

The girls, now aged 10 and 8, struggled to settle in with their new family at first, but now they are happier than ever. They even still get to see former foster carers, which their mum says is always on the girls' terms.

Now, the family are urging other parents to think about adopting siblings.

She said: "We always wanted siblings, because we wanted a big family. There's also this bond between them, being sisters, that will always be there. We wouldn't have wanted to separate them.

"I honestly think they were meant to be our children. A lot of people say how wonderful it is that we have adopted, but we just think it's wonderful that we were so lucky to get the girls. They are 100 per cent our girls. They just make us so happy."

Staffordshire County Council is hoping that more people like the couple will consider adopting siblings. Mark Sutton, who is responsible for Children's Services at the council, said: "If you have recently been thinking about creating, extending or even completing a family then maybe adoption is for you.

"In our latest campaign we are particularly looking for adoptive families who would be willing to adopt sibling groups. We know that in most cases keeping brothers and sisters together is in their best interests rather than the experience of further stress caused by being separated from each other.

"While this is the thrust of the campaign, we are also looking for potential families for children of all ages, who may have additional needs and children with ethnic minority backgrounds. I would definitely encourage people considering adoption to get in touch or come along to one of our information events to find out more about the support available."

Anyone wanting to find out more information about adoption can do so by visiting www.care4child.org.

Why should you adopt?

According to AdoptionUK, people adopt for many different reasons. Some people decide to adopt after struggling to have a child naturally, whereas other people will see adoption as their first choice for stating a family.

The organisation states there are around 4,000 children in England waiting in foster care every year. These children may have had had an unsettled start to life and have experienced loss by being taken into care.

These children can struggle with forming relationships and day-to-day life because of their early experiences in life. This can present certain challenges, but groups urge that being adoptive parents is hugely rewarding and provides the stable homes children need.

Adopters from all types of backgrounds are needed, to reflect the fact that children all come from different backgrounds.

More information can be found from local councils, or by visiting AdoptionUK's website.

