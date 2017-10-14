A Burton mother whose eight-year-old son was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was just a baby has praised the work of The Donna Louise describing it as a "life-line".

Nicky Griffiths is a full-time carer for her son who was diagnosed with the tumour when he was only 13 months old and has told how as a family they have been supported by the trust for more than seven years.

Living an hour away has meant that she is not always able to visit the Donna Louise Children's Hospice, near Stoke, but regularly attends the Burton support group run by the hospice, to get the help that she needs.

Nicky said: "As a parent of a child who is life-limited and severely disabled I felt very isolated and felt that other parents just didn't understand what we were going through.

"Parents of healthy children can't really understand the relentless care giving, regular hospitalisation, endless sleepless nights, with consistent feeds and medicine giving, and at times I feel isolated.

"I'd attended one of The Donna Louise support groups in Trentham however it's an hour away from home, so it's a bit too far in case I need to get back to school in an emergency."

However, she was delighted when she heard that a support group was being set up in Burton, which has now been running for just more than two years. Based in East Staffordshire Children's Centre, in Waterloo Street, the group meets every quarter and gives mums and carers with children who have limit-limiting conditions an opportunity to get together and support each other.

Nicky said: "There are days when I want to cry, it's so toug,h but the other mums in the group don't judge me as we're all in the same boat. We support each other and it's a great feeling to know that you're doing something to support each other.

"If it wasn't for the group I would go mad, in fact the thought of it not being there any more sends me into a panic. The thought of no local support network would mean I'd be plunged into darkness.

"It's a lifeline. I can't go to normal mum's group and talk about losing my son, as I know he's not going to be here for ever. So we would lose out and that terrible isolation would return.

"If there were other mum's thinking of joining the group I would encourage them. It's such a welcoming place and we've all become good friends, real friends who know how tough life is."

Anyone wanting more information can contact the hospice at www.donnalouisetrust.org

