Expectant mums in Burton and South Derbyshire are being offered an innovative three-month trial enabling them to receive help and advice about pregnancy at evening appointments.

A trial period. which kicked off on October 11, will see Burton’s Queen’s Hospital offer a midwife-led antenatal clinic for routine appointments and bookings for women who would normally receive antenatal care with the community midwife during the day.

The evening antenatal clinic has been designed to take the busy lifestyles of mothers to be into consideration and help put them at ease when visiting for appointments without the worry of having to take time off work to attend. The clinic will also give mothers the choice and more flexibility to book appointments at times which best suit them and their partners.

The structure of the appointments will consist of a clinic which will run from 5.30pm until 7.30pm, with clinics held at the midwife-led unit at Samuel Johnson Hospital in Lichfield and in the Antenatal Clinic at Burton Hospitals, every week.

Jo Marshall, senior midwife, said: "We are very excited to be a position to offer this great trial service to expectant mothers in the community. The flexibility will allow for more time for mothers to raise any queries they might have and overall, mothers will feel more relaxed when they come into appointments."

The trial service is only available for women who have a community midwife employed by Burton Hospitals Foundation Trust.

If you are eligible and would like to book an appointment for the antenatal clinic, please book your appointment via 01283 566333 extension number 4351.