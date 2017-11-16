The video will start in 8 Cancel

The manager of a popular Burton nightclub is appealing for witnesses after his £2,500 laptop containing 'strictly confidential' information was snatched from the bar.

Spartaks Gilucis, from The Locomotive, in Station Street, has released CCTV images after his Apple Macbook was stolen from the bar on Tuesday, November 14.

A man walked into the club at 7.34pm while the laptop was on charge and later ran out of the door.

He is believed to have been spotted with a woman and a push bike heading towards Burton train station.

The male is described as being white, in his 20s, 5ft 5ins tall and wearing a long green Parka jacket with jeans and trainers.

Mr Gilucis said: "It's not the price, it's what's inside the laptop like all the information that is strictly confidential.

"We hope that our community can come together to find them before they take something else that doesn't belong to them."

Anyone with any information should call Staffordshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 763.