A Burton paedophile who was caught with more than 3,000 indecent images of children already had convictions for making sick pictures.

Today, a charity which works to protect youngsters said the pervert helped 'sustain an industry that trades on children's suffering'.

The NSPCC has spoken out after Christopher Foster, who is also known by his aliases of Christopher Cliffe and Cliff, was jailed for three years after collecting thousands of sick images over an eight-month period.

The children's charity said Foster, of Ashley Court, has fuelled demand for this sickening material. It is now calling on the Government and police to launch a crackdown on what it said was a growing problem.

This latest case is just one of a series in which Foster was found with indecent images. In April this year, he was handed a suspended jail sentence after more than 400 disgusting pictures were found on his computer.

At that point he was already the subject of a sexual harm prevention order after several convictions for making indecent images of children.

In the latest case his suspended jail sentence was revoked and he was sent to prison for 32 months when he appeared at Stafford Crown Court to answer the charges.

He admitted that between October 1, 2016, and June 17, 2017, he made 260 indecent photographs of a child of the Category A kind , which are deemed the most serious.

He also admitted making 294 indecent photographs of a child of Category B, and 2,842 indecent photographs of a child of Category C during the same period.

He also admitted breaching his suspended sentence and breaching his sexual harm order by failing to produce to a police officer a device capable of storing digital images which he was prohibited from possessing.



All the offences happened in Burton, the court was told.

He was jailed for 12 months for each charge of making indecent images to be served concurrently. He was also given 12 months for breaching his sexual harm prevention order, which will be be served consecutively, and eight months in jail for breaching his suspended sentence, to also be served consecutively.

Foster also remains the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and is on the sex offenders' register for life. He was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

An NSPCC spokesman said: "Each of these images is a crime scene where children have suffered horrific abuse.

"With every click, Cliffe has fuelled the demand for this sickening material and helped sustain an industry that trades on children’s suffering.

"The NSPCC is calling on tech companies, government and law enforcement agencies to eradicate this growing problem at its source."

Any adult worried about a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000, while children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or www.childline.org.uk