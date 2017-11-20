Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular night club in Burton will be holding a nostalgic event to revive memories of the Chicago Rock Cafe seven years after its closure in the town.

The former home of the nightclub, which closed suddenly in December 2010, has since been turned into Bella Italia and Nandos but is still remembered with affection by many people in the Burton area.

Now Society and Manhattans, in High Street, will be holding a special event for fans of Chicago Rock to relive their memories of the venue.

Pete Terry, director of Disco Bars, which owns Society and Manhattans, said: "Everyone knew Chicago Rock was the best place to go for a party in Burton. I even used to be a DJ at one of the Chicago Rock Cafes back in the day.

"The staff will even be doing the hand jive just like they used to do."

The club will become a shrine to the popular nightclub chain for one night only with memorabilia and promotional jackets on display.

Mr Terry added: "We know people in Burton like to party - that's why we came here. We also knew that Chicago Rock had a long and proud heritage and thought it would be a shame not to tip our hat to it."

The reunion event will take place at the club on Friday, November 24, and doors open at 9pm.

Anyone who used to go to or work at Chicago Rock Cafe is encouraged to attend the event, which organisers hope will bring back a slice of Burton history for one night.