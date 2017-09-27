A Burton service station worker was punched and kicked before having a six-pack of beer bottles thrown at him.

Staffordshire police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the attack.

The incident happened at the Shell service station, in Derby Road, Burton, on Sunday, August 27, but information has only just been released to the media by officers.

Police said they received a call from a member of staff at the service station saying a worker had been assaulted by a customer at around midnight on the night in question.

The victim was working alone at the time and suffered facial injuries after he was punched and kicked. He also had a six-pack of beer bottles thrown at him during the attack.The attacker then fled on foot in the direction of Sydney Street. The thug is described as white, in his 20s and about six feet tall. He is of large build and was wearing a grey T-shirt.

Police have released this image of a man they hope can help then with their investigation.



If anyone knows who the man in the CCTV images is, or has any information about this incident, they should call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 0001 of August 27.

