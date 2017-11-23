Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton shopping centre was evacuated this morning.

Burton Place shopping centre which includes stores, Wilko, Home Bargains and Farm Foods, was cleared of shoppers and staff from shops as a fire alarm could be heard sounding at 8.30am this morning, Thursday, November 23. They were allowed back into the complex at 8.50am.

One worker who had parked her car on the rooftop car park above the centre said: "I had just come down in the lift from the car park when I heard a fire alarm going off. There was also an automated voice going off in the lift giving out a warning. I just left the centre and went out into the car park on the ground floor."

Staff from the stores were seen leaving the centre and going to evacuation points outside of the premises in the ground floor car park area.

Staff at the scene told our reporter they did not know what had caused the alarm to sound.

A shopper told the Burton Mail: " I don't know what's happened. All I know is that I was told by security staff it was not a test."

More to follow on this.