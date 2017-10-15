Police cadets from the Burton unit have taken part in an activity day to help them develop their team working skills.

The cadets took part in activities including raft building, sailing, rowing and power boating, as well as learning nautical skills such as knots at the at the Tamworth and Lichfield Sea Cadet base. Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Arnold accompanied them on the day.

She said: "It was wonderful to see so many cadets come together to take part in the activity day. It was thoroughly enjoyable and gave the cadets the chance to get out and build their skills as a team in a new environment. As expected the cadets did themselves proud during the activity day.

"The cadet scheme has had a positive influence to the lives of many young people in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. It's all about giving advantages to young people through allowing them to gain life skills such as responsibility and discipline."

Graham Smout, Deputy Chief Officer of the Specials, said: "It was great to see the cadets come together and develop their skills and it was wonderful to see them all encouraging each other throughout the day.

"A big thank you to the Tamworth Sea Cadets for hosting us and making it a thoroughly enjoyable day for our police cadets. I would also like to thank everyone who helped out on the day, including the cadet leaders and the volunteers who provided the catering and worked with the cadets in the kitchen, I know the cadets really enjoyed it."

The Staffordshire Police Cadet Service was launched by Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Ellis in 2013 to strengthen links between the police and young people and promote good citizenship.

Successful cadet units have been launched in Burton, Stafford, Cannock, Burslem, Tamworth, Longton and Codsall with more planned for 2017.

The police cadets work towards several nationally recognised qualifications including team-working and citizenship.

Many of the cadets have found that through the scheme they are becoming not only more confident and outgoing, but that they are also benefiting both socially and academically, all while helping to build links between the police and young people.

Businesses are invited to become patrons or sponsors to help fund uniforms and equipment for the cadets. In return for becoming a patron, businesses’ contributions are recognised through publicity, a framed certificate and other opportunities. More information is available at www.staffordshire-pcc.gov.uk/police-cadets

