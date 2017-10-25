This CCTV footage shows a man police would like to speak to in connection with an attempted break-in at a Burton post office and shop.

Wellington News and Wine, in Wellington Street, was targeted by a would-be burglar who damaged specialist reinforced glass in the process, late last night, Tuesday, October 24.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said they received a call at 11.50pm yesterday after a man was seen to approach the front of the shop and grab a large stone before throwing it several times at a lower glass panel in the door. He then tried to pull the glass away from the structure with his hands.

However, after failing to get inside, he ran off in the direction of Burton Town Hall. Police searched the area and have CCTV footage of the incident, said the spokesman.

Raja Majid, the owner of the shop, said that the alarm at the premises did not go off as the would-be burglar never got inside the building, but a passer-by had spotted what was happening and called the police, who in turn called him.

The man in the video footage attempts to smash the bottom panel of the door, but is unsuccessful as it is made from special reinforced glass which is a requirement in post offices.

Mr Majid says it will cost between £500 and £600 to replace the damaged panel because of the type of glass and a wait of at least 10 days before it is fixed. Someone will now have to be in the post office at all times to make sure it is completely secure, said Mr Majid.

He said: "The police arrived in two minutes and they called me and I went out straight away. We are really angry and very uneasy about the security of the building now the glass is broken.

"It is a bit scary. Someone is going to have to be in the shop all the times to make sure the shop is protected from both sides."

Mr Majid has owned the shop for 15 years and says this is the first time that anything like this has happened.

Police forensics officers were at the store this morning gathering evidence from the scene.

Anyone who recognises the man in the video is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 856 of October 24.