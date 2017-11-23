Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton primary school has been slammed as "inadequate" in a damning Ofsted report – just months after its head teacher was dismissed over allegations of gross misconduct.

Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School, in Alexandra Road, had previously been rated "outstanding", the highest possible Ofsted grade following its last inspection in September 2011.

But now Ofsted inspectors say leadership is poor, while the quality of teaching has declined and the school's improvement plans were 'not fit for purpose.'

The report comes less than four months after the school dismissed former head teacher Neil Jinks after 13 years in the role. He had been suspended from his post for four months over the gross misconduct allegations.

The allegations included claims of an incorrectly completed fire risk assessment form, wrongful procedures taken over staff appointments and accusations correct actions over unsafe water pipes at the school were not taken.

Mr Jinks later told the Burton Mail that he felt he had been dismissed because of his intention to remarry after separating from his first wife around two years ago, which he claimed was frowned upon.

He said of his period of suspension: "I was banned from even setting foot in the school and wasn't even allowed to talk to staff. I even had to go through a union to let me talk to a couple of staff members, because they are close friends and family."

The school was visited by inspectors from Ofsted, on Tuesday, October 3 and Wednesday, October 4.

The Ofsted report said: "Leadership over time has been inadequate. Monitoring and evaluation have not focused sufficiently on the quality of teaching. Teachers and other staff have not been supported in their professional development.

"As a result, the quality of teaching and pupils' outcomes have declined significantly since the previous inspection and are inadequate."

Inspectors said the school's plans for improvement were not prioritising the most important issues while the Governors also came under fire for allegedly failing to keep track of the quality of teaching and its progress.

The report added: "Provision for pupils with English as an additional language is not effective. The support provided is often not appropriate for the pupils' needs.

"The teaching of phonics is ineffective, and, as a result, pupils do not make sufficient progress as early reading. Assessment systems are not used effectively to monitor pupils' progress and to plan learning that is appropriate to pupils' needs.

"Teachers' subject knowledge is not secure in reading, writing and mathematics. Teachers' expectation of what pupils can and should achieve are too low, especially for the most able pupils. Teaching assistants are not consistently effective in supporting pupils' learning.

"Pupils do not have enough opportunities for extended writing and to undertake problem-solving in mathematics. Pupils do not display consistently positive attitudes to learning, as teaching is not matched sufficiently well to their interests or abilities."

In response, Holy Rosary has released a statement confirming the school has accepted the report.

It read: "We accept the findings of the recent Ofsted report which confirmed the view of current leadership and governors that all areas of the school were in need of improvement to address the legacy of poor leadership and management over time.

"A new acting headteacher is in place along with a new chair of governors and the inspectors recognised that governors had taken 'strong action' to begin addressing the issues that have been raised and acknowledged the determination with which work had already been started.

"The decisive action taken by governors prior to the summer break to address their concerns over school leadership was noted by the inspectors as a key turning point and had enabled the current leaders, with the full support of Diocesan officers, to make a positive start this term in addressing the weaknesses.

"During the inspection, leaders were able to evidence the many initiatives now in place to drive up standards, including a revised curriculum, a focus on effective teacher development and raised expectations for all children.

"We were pleased that inspectors recognised and praised the school for the spiritual, moral, social and cultural development of pupils, their courteous behaviour and their good levels of attendance – a reflection of the strong relationship which is in place between home, school and parish. They also noted that pupils were encouraged to become positive and responsible citizens.

"Parents can be assured that children are safe and happy learners and that reception children have settled in well into their new school this year. Our dedicated staff are inspiring their classes through our new curriculum, teaching methods and resources – we are excited for our children and their families.

"Working with the Nottingham Roman Catholic Diocese, the local authority, parents and governors we are now moving forward with a renewed sense of purpose and optimism looking forward to what the future holds for Holy Rosary and our children, who are at the centre of everything we do."