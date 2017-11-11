Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents from around Henhurst Ridge, near Burton are calling for further traffic measures to ease safety fears ahead of the opening of a new £5 million primary school with an eventual proposed total of 420 pupils.

The school is planned to open in September 2018, for around 60 reception children, and will then grow year on year to a total of 420 over the next five years.

It has already been confirmed by the Department of Education that the REAch2 Academy Trust will run the new school.

But residents who live close to the development on Henhurst Ridge have said that they are concerned about the safety of children heading to the new school.

One of the concerned residents, Bethan Kwiatkowski said: "The notices put up about the highways changes are not informative enough. I've spoken to a few residents on Aviation Lane and Henhurst Hill who did not get a letter regarding the proposed changes.

"The council have not done enough to make sure all residents are aware of the changes. The majority of residents are elderly and do not have internet access.

"I spoke to Chris Barker, the County Council's Principal Transport Planner, yesterday who wasn't even aware that a bus cannot pass parked cars on Henhurst Ridge without mounting the pavement. I can't help but wonder if the people planning these changes have even visited the area.

"No-one knows the area better than those who live here. It's about time the council start listening to the residents."

Staffordshire County Council, who are overseeing the project, have insisted that the proposals currently in place will help to improve the safety of the area, even in the busy school hours.

A one-way system and a 20 miles per hour speed limit on part of Henhurst Ridge and Aviation Lane, the two roads connected to the site, have been proposed, along with waiting restrictions, the widening of carriageways and a zebra crossing on what is expected to be a prominent crossing point on Henhurst Hill.

Helen Fisher, the cabinet support member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council insisted that many consultations had been held with the public to get an accurate picture of their thoughts.

She said: "Construction on the new school has been progressing extremely well and we are proud to be building a school that will offer the very best facilities and learning for the local community.

"Keeping our roads safe for school children is one of our top priorities and our roads continue to be among the safest in the country.

"Throughout the project we have been working closely with the local community on the highways proposals which will include a zebra crossing on Henhurst Hill and a 20mph limit in Henhurst Ridge and Aviation Lane.

"Highways teams have also carried out a road safety audit which has been taken into account in the final proposals to ensure the area is safe for both pedestrians and motorists."

But Mrs Kwiatkowski suggested the current proposals were not good enough to improve the children's safety considering the types of vehicles using the road.

She said: "A zebra crossing is not safe enough on such a busy road. The B5017 is one of the busiest main roads into Burton and is used as a short cut by HGVs from the A50.

"It is not unusual to see vehicles travelling in excess of the current speed limit. The council are restricting parking on the south side of Henhurst Hill, forcing parents to park on the north side and cross this busy road using an insufficient crossing.

"The safest crossing type on this road is a pelican crossing yet the council won't add one."

