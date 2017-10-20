Etwall auctioneer Charles Hanson made a guest appearance at a charity lunch to raise cash for a vital children’s hospice.

The well known star of shows, including Bargain Hunt and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, entertained diners at The Winery in Burton, recounting his experiences discovering treasures and curiosities and sharing amusing anecdotes about the antiques business, and working on television.

He first discovered his love for antiques at the age of nine when his parents bought him a metal detector and he found a 1642 silver shilling.

Since then his passion has grown and his popularity has seen him achieve success at Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers, where he told of the privilege of contacting a woman with news that her old £50 vase might sell for £500,000 and assisting in the sale of Sooty the famous children's TV hand puppet.

Diners enjoyed a drinks reception and fine lunch at The Winery, which has chosen the hospice as its nominated charity in aid of the Donna Louise Trust, a Trentham-based hospice which provides palliative care for children, young people and their families in Burton and South Derbyshire.

Chris Belyavin, relationship manager for the hospice, said: "The splendid lunch in the beautiful setting of The Winery was a great opportunity to get an insight into the antiques business from one of the best known experts in the country - and he is locally based.

"We are thrilled that The Winery has chosen the Donna Louise as their nominated charity and have put on this splendid event that, together with a raffle, including a surprise invitation to a Bargain Hunt auction in November, has raised £600."

Emphasising the value of support from local businesses across East and Southern Staffordshire, Chris announced plans for the hospice's expansion with the exciting development of a new £2.5 million building which will cater for young adults. The plans are welcome as there is currently no appropriate care provision that fulfils their specific needs.

He said: "When this opens early in 2019 our cost of providing care will be rising to £4 million a year so we will be pleased to hear from businesses who could help us – 30 per cent of those for which we care come from southern Staffordshire but that is matched by just 10 per cent of our fund-raising income."

Event organiser Rachael Harlow, said: "We are delighted to be supporting the Donna Louise Trust, our chosen charity for this year, and to have hosted this very special event at which diners enjoyed a splendid lunch with the hospitality and service for which The Winery is renowned."