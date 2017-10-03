A Stretton primary school has been singled out for praise in the recently published The Parliamentary Review 2016/17.

William Shrewsbury Primary School, in Church Road, has been handpicked for praise, along with nine other primary schools from the Midlands and the east of England.

The document has three whole pages dedicated to the success stories and positive practices from the school, which currently has 675 pupils aged between four and 11. The report has been taken from the past year and opens with: "We describe William Shrewsbury Primary as the largest family in Staffordshire."

The report continues to explain the seven reasons where the school has excelled across the past year and credits them as the reasons behind being included in the document.

These revolve around the development of staff at the school, early year's education, the quality of the school's curriculum and the personal development of children.

The school's inclusion policy, out of school learning and efforts made to involve parents and the wider community are also included.

Success comes hand-in-hand with the school, such as during the most recent Ofsted inspection in 2013, when inspectors rated them as good for almost all categories, with 'behaviour and safety of pupils' being rated as outstanding, the top mark on the scale.

Head teacher of William Shrewsbury, Bernadette Hunter, has applauded the work of the staff and pupils at the school that has now been recognised in this publication.

She said: "William Shrewsbury Primary School is really honoured to have been chosen to feature in the Parliamentary Review publication this year.

"This prestigious national magazine showcases excellent practice in education and we were delighted to have this opportunity to share all the fantastic teaching and learning that goes on at our school.

"It is a great tribute to all the hard work and dedication of our staff and pupils and the support of our families and community partners. We are very proud that people all over the country will be able to read about our achievements, particularly as this is a special anniversary year for the school as we celebrate 175 years of education in Stretton and 50 years at Church Road."

With a foreword from Prime Minister, Theresa May, the review is held in high regard and is sent to more than 500,000 policy makers and school representatives across the country.

Articles in the review are published to be used as a blueprint to work from and to provide advice on how to implement the list of success stories.

Director of The Parliamentary Review, Daniel Yossman said that William Shrewsbury is just one of the schools which is performing admirably and helping to innovate what goes on in schools.

Mr Yossman said: "William Shrewsbury Primary School and other hardworking organisations from across the country have come together to make this year’s review possible.

"Sharing knowledge and insight with both peers and government is essential work and I am delighted that this year's review will reach every corner of the British economy.

"It's always a real joy to hear from policy makers who tell me that something they have read in the review has had an effect on their thinking.

"It is my belief that innovation is contagious, if only it is given the platform to spread. It is the review's purpose to provide this platform and I am confident we are fulfilling it."

An electronic copy of The Parliamentry Review can be found online here

What does the report say about William Shrewsbury Primary School?

The report goes into significant depth about the development of staff at the school, early year's education, the quality of the school's curriculm and the personal development of children, the inclusion policy, out of school learning and efforts being made to involve parents and the wider community.

The development of staff , entitled 'growing our own staff', says: "We know that it’s the quality of teaching and learning in the classroom that really makes an impact on children. We have a rigorous recruitment process to ensure we appoint the best staff.

"We recognise the importance of supporting our staff at every level of their career and we provide tailored professional development ranging from in-house coaching from our own expert teachers to courses, conferences and whole staff action research."

The importance of early year's development: "Early years are when the foundations of learning are laid. Our aim is to provide an environment that is challenging and purposeful whilst also supporting positive relationships and a love of learning.

"We recognise that personal, social and emotional development are key. Children who are happy, engaged and motivated and who have high levels of wellbeing achieve more."

Emphasis on the school's rich curriculum states: "An exciting and engaging curriculum ensure that children are keen to come through the school gates each morning. The school has a strong emphasis on English and maths and has achieved the basic skills quality mark five consecutive times.

"Wherever possible, links are made between subject areas to make learning relevant and fun. We make use of the building learning power programme which provides a framework to help our pupils take responsibility for their own learning."

On the personal development of children , the report details that: "The personal development of our pupils is extremely important to us. Behaviour for learning is outstanding and children are given many responsibilities and experiences on their pathway to success.

"We put great emphasis on the importance of following our golden rules which have been developed in consultation with the children."

The school's inclusion policy has been highlighted and it says in the report: "Inclusion is a strength of our school. We pride ourselves in meeting the needs of all our pupils and have a number of research-based interventions to do this.

Learning outside school : "We have an outstanding range of extracurricular provision from which our pupils benefit. Ninety one per cent of our junior children take part in at least one out of school activity.

"We are fortunate to have a wide range of partners including the school games organiser and East Staffordshire Borough Council who provide many of our competition opportunities."

And finally, the school's efforts to include parents and the community in activities: "As a very large school we work hard to create genuine working partnerships with our families and the local community.

"We believe that working together effectively is central to the wellbeing and readiness to learn of all our children. The school offers parents a wide range of opportunities to be involved with their children's learning including curriculum workshops, family learning, reading Fridays, co-operative homework and meet the teacher meetings."

