The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils from a Burton school have been thanked for their contribution towards a Guinness World Record Christmas card recognising the work and sacrifices of the armed forces.

A 2.1 metre high, 4.5 metre wide card toured the United Kingdom last year, including a visit to The de Ferrers Academy, in St Mary's Drive, Burton.

Organised by the National Memorial Arboretum, near Alrewas, the card beat the record for the "most contributions to a greetings card," with an incredible 16,707 messages, beating the previous record of 13,288 held by the police force in Dubai.

The card visited the school in December 2016, when staff and pupils were able to add hundreds of messages to the already impressive collection.

Nick Holmes, principal of the de Ferrers Academy, said the school was honoured to be part of such a "fantastic and impressive project."

Mr Holmes said: "All of the staff and students at the academy are proud of their contribution to this successful Guinness World Record attempt and congratulate the National Memorial Arboretum on this amazing achievement.

"We were very pleased to be involved in this fantastic project to say thank-you for the tremendous work done by our armed forces."

Head of marketing at the National Memorial Arboretum, Sarah Oakden said: "The Guinness World Record is a fantastic achievement and a massive thank-you to the academy who supported us in achieving this world record, and to the staff and pupils who contributed messages.

"This card shows the deep and enduring affection the public have for our armed forces, who valiantly put themselves at risk daily, to protect the freedoms that we hold dear."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk