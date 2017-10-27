A 41-year-old man has narrowly avoided an immediate jail sentence after admitting a string of shoplifting offences across Burton.

Christopher Goring, of Holts Lane, Tutbury, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court where he admitted eight shoplifting offences, as well as breaching court orders.

Goring admitted stealing a socket set worth £94 from Jones & Clark tool supplies, off Hawkins Lane, Burton, and having wire cutters for use in connection with theft. Both offences happened in Burton on May 15.

He also admitted stealing a socket set worth £34.77 from Jones & Clark tool supplies on March 7, and stealing various tools together worth £383.04, also from Jones & Clark on March 21.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to attend court on May 23. He also admitted stealing footwear worth £79.98 from TK Maxx, in Derby, on June 9; stealing coffee worth £55.92 from the Co-op, Burton, on April 15; stealing vodka and coffee worth £176.33 from the Co-op, in Burton, on April 15; and stealing meat worth £83.66 from Aldi, in Burton, on April 14. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

Goring has been given a 52-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months. He will also be told to complete a drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was ordered to pay a total of £640.06 compensation, £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.