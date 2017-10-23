Shoppers from Burton have been unveiled as some of the new faces of autumn and winter fashion.

Intu Derby has revealed the 10 winners for its fashion campaign with the selected models invited for the final reveal at the centre.

They finished their journey with the gift of a £100 Intu gift card each and their seasonal style displayed as inspiration for visiting shoppers.

(Image: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix)

Among the winners was Cara Rankin, 21, a student from Burton, who was styled in a dress from Apricot inspired by a 70s mood. Kitty Faint, 21, and also a student from Burton, indulged in the Rave On trend with a jacket from Superdry, embodying all things bold, denim, oversized and statement.

Laura Steer, 32, and a blogger from Burton, was styled in the Soft Leather trend. Pairing buttery soft leather trousers with a T-shirt and camel coat from Topshop. Ryan James, 24, a barber from Burton, mixed up the Earth Tone trend with joggers, sweatshirt and a bomber jacket from New Look.

This season's fashion campaign was designed to showcase the key Autumn Winter 17 fashion trends available to shop at Intu Derby and how they are accessible for everyone.

Driven by the season's hottest trends, Intu Derby took to the streets of Derbyshire and Burton for a fashion roadshow in September, giving shoppers the opportunity to become one of the 10 final faces to front the fashion campaign.

The chosen 10 then took part in a photo-shoot where they received a make-over by a professional stylist and were photographed in one of the latest looks of the season.

(Image: www.shinepix.co.uk / SHINEPIX LTD)

The pictures of the finalists are now on display in the centre. The other winners include:

Consultant Kimberley Millhouse, 43, chose the colour of the season; Red. Less overtly sexy and more refined, Kimberley’s outfit saw her dressed head to toe in a red tailored trouser suit from Next with complimentary accessories.

Student Bethan Pearson, 23, was transported into the Space Age, inspired by this season's take on metallic, glitter and cosmic prints, she wore a statement pleated skirt, jacket and skirt from Next paired with a sparkly clutch from Monsoon.

French teacher Lois Ryan, 33, threw it back to the 90s board room with the Business Class trend Lisa Pickering, 40 and a senior conductor, was styled in the other must have tone of the season, Forties Blue in a beautiful floral dress ready for any occasion.

Engineer Callum Radford, 21, wore the Dressed Down Tailoring trend, sporting a looser legged chino and oversized coat from Jack Jones with a simple knit from New Look.

Sales assistant Otis William-Walker, 17, sported seasonal Brights, the eye-catching trend of the menswear catwalks.

The final images are now on display at Intu Derby until October 22.