A gym given the go ahead to set up on the first floor of a Burton shopping centre has still not opened - seven months after the plan was given the go ahead.

Xercise4Less was given the green light to open its 24-hour gym after bosses at The Octagon shopping centre were given permission to turn its first floor into an exercise floor in a bid to increase footfall.

It was the second attempt by The Octagon shopping centre to get plans approved for a gym on its first floor. Shopping centre bosses withdrew a first plan, fearing it would be thrown out by the council over concerns that they had not proved the first floor would not continue work as retail space, which it disputed.

It went on to amend the plan by supplying more evidence about the problems of using the first floor for shops, which it proved and the plan was then approved.

East Staffordshire Borough Council approved the second plans for a change of use from retail to leisure in May which will see gym firm Xercise4Less take up residence in place of the floor's empty shops. In addition, this revised application allows for the space to be used for retail again in the future, if required.

However, seven months on and work has still not started on the gym, with a spokesman for Xercise4Less simply saying to the Burton Mail there was no update when asked if Xercise4Less was still planning to come to the shopping centre in Burton and, if so, when can they be expected.

The health and fitness facility will be part of a package of investment to revitalise the centre, with an upgrade of the mall featuring new floor tiling and lighting, and improvements to the dated customer toilets at the first-floor level. The stairs leading to the first floor will be removed and the toilets will be relocated too.

The Octagon previously applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council to provide a gym on the first floor but this was refused in October last year, with planning chiefs claiming the centre's owners Vixcroft had not submitted enough evidence to suggest the first floor was no longer viable as a shopping precinct.

Since the first application was submitted, the shopping centre has seen all eight shops on the first floor become vacant.

HISTORY OF THE FIRST FLOOR

It was March 2013, when Burton's former market traders were invited to make a new home on the first floor while the market hall underwent a £1.54 million revamp.

While some traders took the opportunity, others, such as Wood's Fruit and Veg, refused the opportunity to move into the empty upstairs area of The Octagon shopping centre – saying "it is dead".

The shopping centre, in conjunction with the borough council, said it saw the centre as a 'natural and fitting place' to temporarily rehome the stall holders with its "central location and sizeable footfall". However, many of the stalls have relocated throughout the ground floor.

The first floor suffered a blow when famous high street chain Beatties shut its doors in 2012. The store took space on both the ground and first floor levels. It was replaced on the ground floor by discount store Poundland in 2013.