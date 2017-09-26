Burton keep fit fans can shed the pounds for National Fitness Day - by popping into a new pop-up gym in the town.

Shoppers will be able to stop by Coopers Square shopping centre for a quick workout on Wednesday, September 27, at a free pop-up gym in a fitness initiative in conjunction with Meadowside Leisure Centre.

Local residents and shoppers will be able to pop by between 10am and 4pm on Wednesday, September 27, to try out the equipment, get fitness advice and compete in challenges. There will also be competitions and prizes for those taking part.

Councillor Colin Whittaker, deputy leader for cultural services at East Staffordshire Borough Council, said: "National Fitness Day encourages the nation to celebrate the fun of fitness and physical activity across the UK. It is also a chance to highlight the role physical activity plays across the UK, helping us raise awareness of its importance in helping us lead healthier and active lifestyles.

"We know the benefits of regular exercise include a healthier heart, increased wellbeing, and a better quality of life. However, many of us find getting fit a struggle. It becomes a challenge when it shouldn't be – which is why there is a National Fitness Day: to highlight the simple and easy steps you can make to become more physically active and all the while enjoy it."

Burton already has a wide range of gyms, with two in Middleway Park, two in Wetmore Road, a Bannatyne's at Centrum 100, and a recently approved gym on the first-floor of The Octagon shopping centre.

It comes as two more gyms are proposed for Swadlincote, both off Alexandra Road and in the former Brantanos shoe shop, in The Pipeworks.

More details about National Fitness Day or the pop-up Gym is available by calling Nick Fearnett on 01283 508866.

