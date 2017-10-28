Retail bosses have jumped the final hurdle to bring a new multi-million pound shopping park to Burton.

Burton Shopping Park is now a step closer to opening with detailed plans for the development's layout and appearance now approved by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

It now means retailers who will set up home on the shopping park, off Lichfield Street, are excepted to be announced in the next few weeks.

Now the plans are approved for the Peel Croft ground and neighbouring buildings it will help fund the town's rugby club's move to new facilities. Burton RFC has played at Peel Croft for more than 100 years.

The shopping park development will provide significant funds towards Burton Rugby Club's relocation to new facilities in Tatenhill where access and groundworks recently started.

There will be three larger and five smaller retail units, totalling 6,456 sq m, (69,500 sq ft).

There will be a total of 222 car parking spaces, 12 of which will be for disabled and 16 for parent and toddler use. Shoppers will access the development from Lichfield Street, opposite St Peter's Retail Park, and exit off Orchard Street, with a separate service yard access for the larger units off Lichfield Street.

The former Blockbusters building will be demolished and current businesses located elsewhere.

Development Portfolio Management (DPM), the developers and project managers for both schemes, are close to revealing the big name shops which will set up home there.

It is anticipated development could start at Peel Croft this year and would enable the rugby club to be playing its first games at Tatenhill by autumn next year, with Burton Shopping Park opening in time for Christmas 2018.

Burton Rugby Club had hoped that Burton Shopping Park would be ready to open by the end of 2013, however the economic climate has delayed the proposals.

