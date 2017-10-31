Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 22-year-old customer service worker fought back from joblessness to put himself in the running for an apprentice of the year accolade at the Asian Apprenticeship Awards.

Moh Akram, who works as a marketing and business assistant at Burton and South Derbyshire College's business development and marketing team, has been shortlisted in the charity, voluntary organisations and public services category of the awards for his efforts during Level 2 and 3 customer service apprenticeships.

All shortlisted apprentices will also be put forward for the apprentice of the year award, to be announced at a gala dinner at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on November 2.

After leaving education, Moh worked as a warehouse operative for a year but decided that it was not for him. During a period of unemployment, Moh went to work in the business development department at Burton and South Derbyshire College on an eight-week work experience initiative through JobCentre Plus, designed to help people gain new skills in the workplace.

Moh displayed great potential throughout his work placement and this led to him successfully applying for an apprenticeship position at the college. Since beginning his apprenticeship, the college said Moh had grown substantially in knowledge, confidence and ability, receiving excellent feedback both from colleagues and external partners.

The Asian Apprenticeship Awards aims to showcase the range of talent and hard work with the support and contribution from a range of employers and learning providers.

They are designed to celebrate the success and achievements of apprentices and employers, supporting the Government initiative to increase the proportion of apprenticeships taken up by young people from ethnic backgrounds.

Moh Akram said: "I would like to say thank you to everyone who believed in me, without you all I wouldn't be nominated for the Asian Apprenticeship Awards. I can’t thank my team and the staff members at Burton and South Derbyshire College enough for their support.

"Two to three years ago, I had the choice to either go straight into a full-time factory job or to become an apprentice. I’m so glad I made the right decision; the apprenticeship programme has definitely changed my life for the better."

Sarah Drew, assistant principal at the college said: "We are delighted that Moh has been shortlisted for this award. He has used his apprenticeship to completely turn his life around.

"From being unemployed with no experience in office work, Moh has used the opportunity to gain the skills, experience and qualifications he will need for a successful career in the customer service environment. Moh represents everything we want our new apprentices to aspire to and would make an excellent ambassador for apprenticeships at a national level."