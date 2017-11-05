Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton and South Derbyshire College student is on the path to becoming a fully-fledged firefighter - after winning a placement at her local Community Fire Station.

Shannon Morris, a 17-year-old student, is currently undertaking the 37-hour work placement to gain an insight into life in the role.

During the placement, Shannon has worked alongside a team of firefighters to gain an insight into the profession and gain skills for a future in the service.

Shannon said: "It has been a challenging but awesome experience. It has been great to meet new people and learn new things. I have particularly enjoyed getting hands-on and taking part in active training sessions.

"I will go on to study the level three public services course and definitely want to become a firefighter one day."

Ian Pullen, watch manager at Burton Community Fire Station, added: "We have been giving Shannon an overview of the roles involved in being a firefighter. During her placement, she has been learning the theory behind the job, as well as practical skills such as first aid, using a pump on a fire truck and taking part in a hose run test.

"She is also having the opportunity to take part in activities such as simulating dealing with casualties in road traffic collisions and searching for casualties in a burning building.

"The work placement is giving Shannon the chance to gain an insight into the career and how to be successful in the application process."

All students undertaking full-time courses at Burton and South Derbyshire College take part in appropriate work experience as part of the college's skills promise scheme.

