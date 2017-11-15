The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans have been approved for change of use of a taxi office in Burton. The latest plans have been decided by East Staffordshire Borough Council:

1a Manor Industrial Estate, Hawkins Lane, Burton - Change of use from Taxi Office to storage – approved.

87 Vancouver Drive, Winshill - Erection of a terrace of three affordable homes with associated car parking – approved.

83 Park Lane, Tutbury - Prior Notification for the erection of a single-storey rear extension providing a total enlargement of 6m from the original rear wall, 2.8m to the highest point of the roof and 2.8m to the eaves - approved.

Birchwood House, Abbots Bromley Road, Hoar Cross - Erection of a detached stable block, together with associated fencing and use of land for equestrian purposes for private use – approved.

Unit 5, 290A Stanton Road, Stapenhill - Change of use to Class B2 for Motor Vehicle Repairs including MoT testing station - approved.

112 Captains Lane, Barton under Needwood - Erection of a single-storey front extension and a part two storey part single storey rear extension – approved.

The Dower House, King Street, Yoxall - Refacing of existing single storey lobby area with facing brickwork and replacement of existing rooflight with lantern and installation of flue pipe, erection of 1.5m high boundary wall and felling of eight leylandii trees – approved.

197 Station Street, Burton - Display of one internally illuminated fascia sign and one internally illuminated projecting sign – approved.

20 Station Road, Rolleston on Dove - Crown reduction by 40 per cent one White Birch tree and remove one Holly tree – approved.

17 Wales Lane, Barton under Needwood - Erection of a single storey rear extension and alterations to the fenestration on the rear elevation – approved.