A man admitted stealing two books, Cannock Magistrates Court heard.

Book thief

A man has admitted stealing books. Andrew Joste, 65, of Ash Street, Burton, admitted stealing two gastropub ready meals worth £14 from Marks and Spencer, Lichfield, on April 14. He also admitted stealing two books worth £17.98 from Oxfam Books, in Lichfield, called The Golden Fleece and the Life of Nelson Rockefeller, on April 14 He also admitted stealing fresh food worth £8.50 from Iceland, Lichfield, on April 14.

He has been fined £80 and ordered to pay a total of £22 compensation, £135 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Driving charges

A man was caught driving uninsured. Mindaugas Juskevicius, 31, of Broadway Street, Burton, was found guilty of driving a Ford Focus in Queen Street Burton, on April 2, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Criminal damage

A woman has admitted damaging a door. Gina Balogh, 28, of Waterloo Street, Burton, admitted intentionally causing £120 worth of damage to a door in Burton on July 21.

She has been ordered to pay £120 compensation and £135 court costs.

Drug driving

A man has admitted drug driving. Umber Farrouq, 25, of Belvedere Road, Burton, admitted driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Calais Road, Horninglow, on August 21, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta 9 Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in his blood exceeded the specified limit.

He has been fined £180 and ordered to pay £135 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Benefit cheat

A man has admitted claiming benefits unlawfully. Lawrence Hollick, 64, of Moor Street, Burton, indicated a plea of guilty to dishonestly failed to promptly notify a local authority, namely East Staffordshire Borough Council of a change of circumstances which would affect his entitlement to Housing Benefit, and jobseekers allowance, namely that he was working, in Burton, between June 15, 2015, and November 2, 2015.

He has been fined £246 and ordered to pay £185 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.