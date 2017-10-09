Burton has scooped a total of five prestigious awards for the quality of its parks and open spaces as part of the Heart of England in Bloom competition.

This year Stapenhill Gardens, Shobnall, Mill Hill Lane and Stapenhill Cemetery wowed the judges and were all awarded a silver gilt.

Branston Water Park received a bronze award, and in Uttoxeter, Bramshall Park also received a silver gilt.

The 'It's Your Neighbourhood Awards' competition comes as part of the Heart of England in Bloom contest. It encourages local communities to take a sense of ownership of their local area and build local pride in places where people want to live.

The scheme is part of Britain in Bloom and supports community groups in cleaning up and greening up their immediate local environment - whether that's the street they live in, or a small patch of communal land needing a revamp.

Councillor Colin Whittaker, deputy leader for cultural services at East Staffordshire Borough Council, said: "This is the first year that the council has entered this part of the competition and it's great to see that the quality of our parks and open spaces have been recognised.

"This is particularly pleasing as it comes on the back of last week's announcement that the council has been awarded three gold 'In Bloom' awards. I would like to thank all the officers and volunteers who help maintain our parks and open spaces."

The Heart of England in Bloom competition rewards community groups in towns and villages across the country for the quality of floral displays, horticultural excellence and community involvement.

More than 3,000 groups participate each year to help improve their local villages, towns and cities.

