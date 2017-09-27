Burton, Uttoxeter and Winshill, working with East Staffordshire Borough Council, are celebrating a trio of prestigious awards having each scooped gold medals in the annual Heart of England in Bloom competition.

The competition rewards community groups in towns and villages across the country for the quality of floral displays, horticultural excellence and community involvement. More than 3,000 groups participate each year to help improve their local villages, towns and cities.

Winshill Parish Council, which spearheaded efforts in Winshill, achieved a gold standard in the small town category, Uttoxeter was awarded a gold standard in the town category and completing the trio of awards was Burton, which achieved a gold standard in the 'small city' category.

This is the third year running in which all three have achieved the gold standard with Burton and Uttoxeter reaching the gold standard for more than 10 years in a row.

Winners from regional in bloom contests, including the Heart of England in Bloom, are put through to the national coveted Britain in Bloom competition for the following year.

Councillor Colin Whittaker, deputy leader for cultural services at the borough council, said: "I am absolutely delighted that we have received three gold medals. This is a credit to all involved, both volunteers and staff, and adds so much to the environment across the borough.

"The success that East Staffordshire has achieved would not be possible without the help of community groups and volunteers across the borough."

Entries into the contest, which covers the regional Midlands, were judged over a period of two weeks in July.

