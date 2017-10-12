A 25-year-old man who stole from the charity shop he was volunteering at has been jailed for breaching a court order.

James Jarvis, of Alexandra Road, Swadlincote, had been ordered to carry out unpaid work for the benefit of the community after he stole £588 from the Burton YMCA's Happy Homes furniture shop, in Borough Road, in the town where he had been volunteering at the time.

Now he has failed to turn up for his unpaid work requirement and has been jailed as a result.

The court heard that the theft from the YMCA happened on June 18. Also on June 24, the 25-year-old destroyed a triple-glazed window worth £600 belonging to Washlands Sports and Social Club, Burton.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence in Meadow Road, Burton, on June 24.

The theft drew criticism from the YMCA with a spokesman saying at the time that staff were shocked when Jarvis, a former volunteer of more than 12 months standing, stole from the charity.

Jarvis, who was being provided with job skills in the retail and warehouse sector by Burton YMCA at the time of his crime, was initially made the subject of a 12-month community order by the court. It included a rehabilitation activity requirement and that he had to carry out 140 hours unpaid work.

However, Jarvis has now found himself back in court where he pleaded guilty to failing to report for unpaid work on August 10 and August 17. He has now been jailed for 18 weeks.

The Burton YMCA helps the homeless get back on their feet by providing training and support at its Reconnect Centre, in James Street. It also provides cheaper furniture for its residents, who are also able to volunteer at the charity.

