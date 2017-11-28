Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the ideal Christmas gift from one Burtonian to another - a limited edition personalised jar of Marmite.

Engravers Guild, an online personalised gifts company run by Burton-born Elliot Bishton, has combined two of the area's most treasured and historical features to create the ideal present from any proud town dweller.

Jars of the famous yeast extract produced by Unilever UK at their factory in Wellington Road, are being sold on the website complete with personalised silver lids.

The Marmite comes complete with an embellished design of another Burton landmark, the Ferry Bridge, a Victorian pedestrian bridge over the River Trent which links Burton with Stapenhill.

The Ferry Bridge is famed for its black and white design and two parallel towers, which have been recreated on the lid design, along with the words, 'Spreading Burton love for' with shoppers able to add any name to the bottom.

The 250g jars of Marmite cost £79 and the complimentary engraving of up to 12 characters of text is available from the online retailers all the way until Christmas.

The rim of the lid is also engraved with a number of different beer bottles, which recognises the world-famous brewing heritage of Burton.

Elliot Bishton, the founder of Engravers Guild, who is originally from Burton, said he was proud to be able to bring and sell a piece of the Staffordshire town’s heritage to his company.

Mr Bishton said: "Being a Burton boy, I always wanted to draw on my roots when I set up Engravers Guild.

"The silver Marmite lids were one of the first items we offered, and this year I wanted to do something special to mark Burton's connection with the famous spread and so I set about creating a unique design that would draw on the identity of the town.

"After a number of hours in the studio working with the engravers, I'm pleased we've been able to create something that showcases one of Burton's finest exports and which will hopefully be loved by all Burtonians."

Anybody interested in getting their own personalised silver Marmite lid can order them online at https://www.engraversguild.co.uk/silver-marmite-lid-engraved/ .

Other fantastic gifts for Burtonians

Christmas really is a time for giving, so here are a few other Burton-themed gift ideas that show that you care for someone.

Burton-themed mugs in Waterstones

Book store, Waterstones which is based in Coopers Square shopping centre, in Burton has launched a new line of colourful mugs with the town's name printed on them, with two saying, "Best Dad in Burton" and "Best Mum in Burton," in blue and pink respectively, and a further orange and black mug saying, "London, New York, Paris, Burton."

(Image: Coopers Square, Twitter)

There is also a cream mug with Burton upon Trent on it, and two others with well-known phrases from the area, "Ey up me duck", and "'Ave a cuppa".

The £7.99 mugs are said to be flying off the shelves at the store.

Santa is coming to Burton-on-Trent

Amazon, the online e-commerce giant, sell a whole range of books about Burton, recounting tales of the brewing history, information about the River Trent, and even whole novels dedicated to the railways, landscape and notable people from around the area.

But, one book in particular sticks out, 'Santa is coming to Burton-on-Trent' by children's author Steve Smallman.

The children's book follows Santa on his yearly trip to the Staffordshire town and the sights he sees on his journey.

A hardcover copy of the 32 page book is available on Amazon from £2.18 and can be found online at http://amzn.to/2zskwjq .

The Burton Cooper coaster

eBay is a hive for fantastic gift ideas, and one user is selling branded wooden coaster sets, with 'The Burton Cooper' and an image of the famed worker.

The coasters, made of either cherry or oak wood are being sold for £6 apiece, with the image of a brewery worker leaning across a barrel with a hammer-in-hand, which is identical to a statue which can be seen inside Burton’s Coopers Square shopping centre.

These coasters can be purchased online at http://ebay.eu/2zINUpG .