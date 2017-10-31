Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton brewing giants Molson Coors are toasting two industry accolades at the seventh annual Center Parcs Supplier Awards.

The prestige awards celebrate the best suppliers to have worked with Center Parcs throughout the year. Molson Coors scooped the coveted‘2017 Supplier of the Year, as well as Food & Beverage and Retail Supplier honours.

This year’s awards event, which took place at Center Parcs Woburn Forest, was the biggest yet with 220 nominations across 13 categories, celebrating the very best of more than 2,000 Center Parcs suppliers.

James Harrison, director of trading at Molson Coors, said: "This award is testament to an excellent team effort. We are delighted to be acknowledged as first choice by the Center Parcs team and to see specific recognition of our First Choice for Consumers focus. We now look forward to using this as a platform to build our relationship with Center Parcs into the long term."

Molson Coors has been the official beer supplier to Center Parcs since October 2016 after signing a five-year contract with the UK’s short break provider. As part of the contract, Molson Coors supplies a range of its most popular brands including Carling, DoomBar, Staropramen and Pravha to Center Parcs' five locations across the UK.

Martyn Smith, head of procurement at Center Parcs, said: "Molson Coors brewing company has provided excellent training, brilliant support and both fast and effective communication to Center Parcs villages this year. The range of products they offer has had a hugely positive impact for our guests, with guest service scores improving as a result.

"They particularly impressed us when more than 80 technicians changed 300 beer pumps overnight in a 12-hour period across all villages, with no technical issues."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk