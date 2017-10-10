Queen's Hospital in Burton is set for a £50 million-plus revamp which will see a multi-storey car park and a healthcare village built.

The £50 million village will be built on the Outwoods site, next to the hospital in Belvedere Road, with a number of old buildings being flattened to make way for the new facilities - and should be opened by the end of 2019.

It comes as plans are on the table to merge Queen's Hospital with the Royal Derby hospital.

The only buildings that will remain will be the multi-million pound dementia centre that is being built on the site of the Margaret Stanhope Centre and is currently under construction, as well as the medical education centre, which is used for hospital teaching purposes.

Currently there are many unused buildings on the land, which have been described as being of poor quality and in need of renovation if they are to be used.

Included in the new facilities that will be opened will be a nursery, a primary care hub providing general practice, an extra care facility and supported living unit. The village is being built as part of Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s development project, called STRIDE.

Jonathon Tringham, director of finance for Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Queen's Hospital, has outlined details of what each of the new features of the healthcare village will offer, including a centre of excellence when it comes to dementia care.

He said: "One of the key things that the trust has been working on through STRIDE is to develop the solution for the Outwoods site. There are a small number of services provided out there, but a lot of the buildings are becoming vacant and the preferred option is to develop the health village.

"We'll put a nursery on there, and just round from there is the Margaret Stanhope Centre site, which will be a centre for excellent dementia care and then you come to a primary care hub.

"This will have a more general practice in there alongside associate things, hopefully a pharmacy and other community related services.

"At the extra care facility on Anglesey Road, you have individual units, then one restaurant and they are very nice. Then there's supported living, for people with disabilities, there'll be about 20 units in there to support them living in a sheltered, but supported, environment.

"As part of this, the trust is also looking to provide its key worker accommodation, so we do have some staff accommodation at the back that isn't sufficient, especially as we are now seeing an increase in the number of medical students that are coming to the trus. This needs upgrading in terms of quality, so that will provide the trust with some accommodation over there.

"Convalescence will provide around 78 units, on the back of some work the trust has done about the number of patients and the type of patients that are currently in the acute hospital, that don’t need to be there.

"This will provide for them, if they've had their medical care, they're fit to be discharged, but for whatever reason they can't go home; whether they're waiting for adaptations to their home for care say.

"One of the crucial parts of the whole concept is the hub, that will have a range of bookable meeting rooms, from not just the site but also from local organisations to access, hopefully a restaurant as well, so you've got that central focus to the development, which brings everyone together."

Chief executive of the trust, Helen Scott-South also confirmed that, subject to planning, the hospital is looking to build a new two-storey car park, which will have spaces for 310 vehicles and could help resolve long-term concern by nearby residents over parking Queen’s Hospital.

The projected cost of the car park is £2.3 million, taking the total capital development with the health care village to £52.3 million.

The new multi-storey car park is set to be be built behind the treatment centre building at the hospital, so will be set quite low, when compared to the rest of the hospital.

The second floor will be accessible by the access road which runs across the site, and the planned infrastructure will allow for a third storey to be added in the future.

She said: "Obviously we know we are going to need extra car parking, so we are going ahead, again subject to planning, with a multi-storey car park because that’s really what everyone gets concerned about.

"So it's really important that people know that we are addressing the car park, but it is not totally reliant on the building of the health village. We are addressing it anyway.

"With NHS England, we have a bid in with them to support us with the whole project, and they see it as their number one priority in Staffordshire for a capital development. That doesn't mean it will definitely happen, but it is really good to have that level of support."

The car park needs to be built before the health village opens, hospital bosses have said, to deal with parking matters. It they hope it will be open by November or December next year.

Bosses from the trust said they are currently looking at Riverside Medical Centre in Hull, which is a similar, working centre and the model for how they want the Burton car village to work like.

The Burton and Derby hospital trusts merger

Final planning for the proposed merger of the Burton Trust and Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is being finalised and should be submitted and reviewed by the end of the year.

Proposals to merge Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are ongoing and a final full business plan is expected by the start of 2018.

Affected hospitals include the Royal Derby Hospital and Queen’s Hospital, in Burton, along with a number of community hospitals under the respective trusts umbrellas, including Sir Robert Peel Community Hospital in Tamworth and Samuel Johnson Community Hospital, in Lichfield which belong to the Burton trust.

Earlier this year, in June, it was announced at a Healthwatch meeting that the outline business case for the partnership of the organisations, with a recommendation to merge was approved.

Fears have been raised by many, particularly in Burton, that the hospital could lose services, including the accident and emergency department, which bosses from both trusts say will not be the case.

Concerns were also raised that the A&E department at Queen's Hospital could be down-graded to an urgent care centre, meaning it would not operate 24-7. The Burton Mail, as well as the town’s MP Andrew Griffiths, joined the fight to keep Queen's A&E open 24-7.

At the Healthwatch meeting it was confirmed by bosses from both respective trusts, Helen Scott-South from Burton and Gavin Boyle from Derby that the A&E department would not close.

A new trust will be formed, should the merger plans go ahead, under a new combined title. The chairman will be John Rivers, the current chairman of both Derby and Burton trusts, and chief executive of Derby Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Gavin Boyle will take up the same role at the new trust.

