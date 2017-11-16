Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A thriving Burton-based electrical company is in sparkling form after reaching its 30th anniversary - and recruiting seven new members of staff.

Woodward Electrical, the Wetmore Road business, has grown to employ 29 people after being originally set up by Alan Woodward as a one-man operation back in 1987. It subsequently became a limited company and Alan handed the business over to his son Aden four years ago when he was 23.

Having already exceeded their revenue target for the year, bosses at the electrical contract firm are now concentrating on a full programme of projects already decided for the next two years.

Alan Woodward, the chief executive officer of the company, set up a branch of his business in Thailand in November 2012 when the country began going through a "huge building programme," and the firm continues to operate in the Far East state.

He travels regularly back to Burton to oversee the business, which he intends to develop further.

He said: "We, as a company, are only as good as the people we employ. We want to build on our already successful electrical contracting services by adding key staff who will play a vital role in our value-added growth model."

The sentiment was mirrored by his son, managing director Aden Woodward, who said: "As a family-owned and family-run business, we pride ourselves on quality workmanship, attention to detail and providing our clients' services with a personal touch."

For more information about how Woodward Electrical is celebrating their 30 years in business, keep an eye on their website at www.woodwardelectrical.co.uk

