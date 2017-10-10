A popular aquatics store near Burton is suffering its worst downturn in trade for 31 years following the controversial St Peter's Bridge closure.

Maureen and Herbert Bareja, joint owners of Byrkley Aquatics, say they are doing anything they can to survive as Burton enters the second month of the bridge closure.

But Ms Bareja says the shutdown has had a "dramatic effect" on the tropical fish business at Byrkley Park Garden Centre, in Rangemore.

It was announced earlier this year that at the end of August that the bridge would be closing for three months to replace the "life-expired" bearings vital to the safety of the structure.

The shop owners have been told that customers are being sent on a detour by their sat-nav as they try to navigate through the heavy traffic.

The owners are now looking at whether they can send urgent items such as fish food to customers unable to reach the store in a bid to keep the business afloat.

Maureen said: "It's having a stressful impact on members of staff as well as customers who are unable to get here.

"I believe business is the worst it's ever been. We have a good reputation and lots of followers, but people will go to the nearest place to avoid the traffic until things change, and we can’t recover those sales."

The 64-year-old said takings for the business were already down by around eight per cent and predicted a further slump in winter as heating and lighting bills increase. She is now due to talk to her landlord about reducing rent.

She said: "There's a lot of stress involved when members of staff can't get to work and we have to make sure someone is in to open the doors. There's traffic jams wherever you go, journeys are three times longer than they used to be.

"The garden centre is a popular, busy place but now it's just not a great line of business or position to be in at the moment"

St Peter's Bridge is set to reopen at the end of November.

