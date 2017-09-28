Traders hit hard in the pocket by the controversial three-month closure of St Peter's Bridge have been invited to a special Round Table - allowing struggling businesses to air their grievances.

The event, which will take place at the The Mulberry Restaurant, in Burton, has been organised by Chris Else, vice president of the Burton and District Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Else, who is also managing partner of Else Solicitors, said the aim of the discussion was to get traders who have been affected by the works to have their say so that their views can be acknowledged by Staffordshire County Council.

He hopes a solution can be made to make it easier for businesses in the town.

He said: "This event is being held to try and help the businesses to survive while the bridge remains closed until the work has been completed. It will also provide an explanation as to why the council felt the need for this work to be carried out at this time, while taking into account and understanding the effects it has had on the businesses around the vicinity."

Chris Plant, divisional director of Burton and District Chamber of Commerce, said: "The Chamber understands that the closure of St Peter's Bridge has caused issues for businesses in the area and wants to help make the process as smooth as possible for all. The Roundtable event will allow for everyone to have their say and come to an arrangement that will aim to make it easier and better for the businesses that are being affected."

The event will take place from 3pm until 4pm on Thursday, September 28 at The Mulberry Restaurant at Burton and South Derbyshire College. To reserve a place at the event please email info@burton-chamber.com

