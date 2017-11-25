Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Does your local bus driver always greet you with a smile? Have they gone out of their way to help you with your shopping or load your pram on board? Or do they simply have a cracking sense of humour that has you smiling every time you take a ride?

Bus company Arriva, which offers services from Burton to Derby, is asking the public to nominate their favourite bus driver for an award for all they do in the community.

The annual Made a Difference awards aim to celebrate the work done by Arriva staff and thank individuals for their hard work.

If nominated, local bus drivers are invited to a glamorous gala dinner where one will be named Arriva's Bus Driver of the Year and handed an award in recognition for their willingness to go the extra mile.

A spokesperson for Arriva said: "The annual Made a Difference awards provide an excellent opportunity for us to celebrate the fantastic work our drivers do and the important part they play in their local communities.

"We are passionate about providing the very best service possible, and our drivers are on the frontline of our business, often interacting with passengers on a daily basis.

"The Driver of the Year award gives us a chance to say thank you to our drivers for all their hard work."

To nominate your local driver, simply visit www.arrivabus.co.uk/doty and tell us why you think they deserve to be shortlisted.

The first round of public nominations close on Friday, December 15 and the short-listed nominations reopen February 2018.