Mecca Bingo Burton is set to reward the hard work of local unpaid carers with a free party - complete with food, drink and of course, bingo.

The event on Saturday October 28 has been organised to coincide with the changing of the clocks, which go back one hour at 2am that night. Dubbed Care O'Clock, the party aims to highlight how little time unpaid carers have for themselves and provides them with an extra free hour thanks to the clock change.

Mecca Bingo Burton, in Guild Street, created the event as part of its charity partnership with Carers Trust, which works to support unpaid carers across the UK. Club teams conduct fund-raising activities, ranging from events to sporting endeavours and more throughout the year to assist the charity in its important work.

The Burton club's free evening for carers is one of 85 around the country. As well as their free entertainment, carers will also receive a chocolate gift in honour of National Chocolate Day, which coincides with the event.

It will be chocolate treats all round, with all customers to the Mecca club receiving a free chocolate gift while all attendees will be entered into a free prize draw to win every chocoholic's dream – a year’s supply of Nestlé chocolate.

Kim Megilley, club manager at Mecca Burton, said: "The team here works tirelessly to support carers and this is one of many activities we take part in to offer them a big thank you for the fantastic work they do.

"Britain's unpaid carers work incredibly long hours, usually to assist a loved one. We're looking forward to welcoming local carers to the club and offering them a free evening of well-deserved fun."

Giles Meyer, interim CEO at Carers Trust, said: "Mecca Bingo has been our charity partner for four years and we're truly appreciative of the effort its club teams put into helping unpaid carers. The Care O'Clock party is set to be an evening of great fun and I'd encourage any Burton carer to register for their place at the party."

Carers who would like to attend the Care O'Clock event can register via their local carers' service. Details of where to get in touch with them are available on the Carers Trust website, carers.org .