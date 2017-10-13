Business bosses in Burton are calling for vital repair work on St Peter's Bridge to be completed as quickly as possible as firms continue to struggle to stay afloat.

Meanwhile, a business event to promote the town is to be held before Christmas to encourage shoppers back into the centre and ease fears of a downturn in trade due to the three-month closure.

Local businesses have been hit hard by the controversial closure of St Peter's Bridge. Repairs started on Tuesday, August 29 and are due to finish at the end of November but local traders have been struggling following a sharp drop in trade.

The £6.1 million worth of repairs to St Peter's Bridge, which will also include Burton Bridge next year, was secured from the Government on condition the work was completed this financial year.

Chris Else, vice president of the Burton and District Chamber of Commerce, is now calling for the urgent work to be swiftly completed due to the impact of the closure on local firms, with shoppers deterred from visiting the town due to traffic congestion.

Mr Else recently organised an urgent roundtable meeting so those affected could air their views and discuss possible solutions.

The meeting was attended by around 30 businesses with Burton MP Andrew Griffiths, and the leader and chief executive of East Staffordshire Borough Council, Richard Grosvenor and Andy O’Brien, also present.

Local businesses explained how the closure impacted them with many worried about a lack of customers and the effect on the town centre in general. Numerous solutions were discussed at the meeting with many now being implemented.

Staffordshire County Council previously revealed it had introduced free parking at its on-street parking bays in Lichfield Street and Manor Croft. It is also planning to hold a business event to promote the town before Christmas to encourage shoppers back into the centre. The borough council has also started a hardship relief scheme for which businesses hit by the closure can apply.

A spokesman for the Chamber of Commerce added: "Many motorists are by-passing areas where there are congested traffic and choosing alternative travel plans. This has reduced the traffic into the town and business turnover has been affected. While congestion remains a concern, the Chamber of Commerce is suggesting practical ways that it can be improved.

"The repairs are on schedule. Unfortunately, due to the complex nature of the work and safety constraints, working overnight is not possible. However, everything is being done to speed them up.

"Repairs on the Burton Bridge, due to start in January 2018, may now be postponed until the summer. This will give affected businesses time to recover and allow detailed plans to be put in place to minimise congestion problems."

Chris Else, who is also managing partner of Else Solicitors, said: "It is good to see the business community working closely with their local representatives to find effective solutions to this situation.

"I am delighted to see that the council has quickly implemented some of the ideas discussed at the meeting and that there is a continuing dialogue to help local businesses through this difficult period."

Staffordshire County Council, which is responsible for the project, said the work, which means a three-month closure to the major route into Burton, was progressing well and on schedule.

