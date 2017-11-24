Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are searching for two men who may have vital information about a terrifying knife-point robbery which took place at a shop in Burton.

The incident occurred at the Premier Stores in Stanton Road, when a male suspect threatened the shopkeeper with a knife before fleeing empty-handed.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident but was later released without charge.

Police have now released images of two men who may have witnessed the incident. They are described as white and appear to be aged 20 to 30.

One man was wearing a black long-sleeved t-shirt, red trainers and blue jeans and has brown hair.

The other man has short brown hair and was wearing a white t-shirt, grey trainers and blue shorts with a Minion from the children's film 'Despicable Me' on them.

Staffordshire police released the images this week in connection with the raid which happened on Saturday, August 19.

Officers are asking for members of the public to call 101 quoting incident number 287 of August 19 if they have information.